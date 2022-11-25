Penguin Predicts Result of England Versus USA World Cup Game

A penguin named Toby in the United Arab Emirates made a prediction for the winner of the World Cup Group B match between England and the USA on Friday, November 25.

Footage shows Toby confidently tapping his beak on a ball placed in front of an England flag.

Toby successfully forecasted Senegal’s win against Qatar on Friday, but failed to correctly call the result of the Netherlands v Ecuador game, which ended in a tie.

Neither England nor the USA had scored deep into the second half of the game on Friday evening. Credit: VOX Cinemas & Ski Dubai via Storyful