Penguin chicks get Hollywood names at Chester Zoo

Two penguin chicks - named after Hollywood heavyweights and Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – have taken their first swimming lessons at Chester Zoo. The iconic birds are vulnerable to extinction in Chile and Peru and in bid to raise more much-needed attention to the species, footy-mad zookeepers have chosen to pay homage to their favourite local football team by naming the chicks after Wrexham AFC’s famous owners. Having hatched earlier in the year, Ryan and Rob have just shed their fuzzy grey baby feathers and embarked on a new adventure – learning to swim with the zoo’s 45 strong adult colony.