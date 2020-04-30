Pence, wearing a mask, visits Indiana ventilator plant

The Trump administration, under pressure to do more to ramp up coronavirus testing in order to safely reopen the battered U.S. economy, recently highlighted a $2.9 billion program to build 187,000 ventilators this year.

The administration's ventilator surge is accelerating as medical experts are forecasting the need for the devices - used to help severely ill COVID-19 patients breathe - will fall. Many of the ventilators will now be sent to other countries in need, the administration says.