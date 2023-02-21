Pembroke girls basketball tops Coe-Brown Northwood
The Spartans beat the Bears, 60-40.
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone had a front-row seat at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and he was not impressed with the players' effort.
Stephen Curry and daughter Riley, 10½, spent a nice father-daughter night together
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
The "Inside the NBA" talent is committed to stirring up strife with Warriors fans.
After a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, the veteran guard will remain in Los Angeles.
You cannot blame them for acting in their own self interest in the face of constant chaos. Is that good for the game?
Winners of the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend included Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who posted an All-Star Game record 55 points in a win for Team Giannis, while Mac McClung became an overnight sensation after winning the Dunk Contest in spectacular fashion. Losers of All-Star weekend were LeBron James, who injured his pinky during the game in which his squad lost and Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who was asked to take a drug test after he impressed and took the MVP award in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Plus, the first-ever All-Star Game player draft before tipoff was… a debacle.
A former NBA coach who worked with pros like Steph Curry said he always uses the goblet squat exercise to help athletes build better core strength.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams that don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a w
Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He's second only to Wayne Gretzky for individual goals scored, and may one day beat the Great One in that most important record. But there is a problem: his unabashed support for Vladimir Putin, Russia's autocratic leader whose brutal and bloody war in Ukraine has been condemned by global leaders. Not only has Ovechkin never criticized the Russian government for the invasion, but for years he has kept a photo of himself with Putin as t
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.
Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.
A community speed skating club in Toronto is concerned their home rink may be on the verge of getting taken over by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ken George, the president of the Toronto Speed Skating Club, says the club has been warned by the Ford Performance Centre about plans to convert the Olympic-size ice surface they currently use into the size of a NHL hockey rink to accommodate the Leafs. He says he was told those potential plans were stalled due to global supply chain issues during the COVID
"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids
DUNEDIN, Fla. — In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow. "Right place, right time," Schneider said Sunday. "I was just enjoying lunch with (wife) Jess. You either help or you don't and I decided I'd go over and see if I could help
Less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the XFL kicked off its third iteration.
The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
PSG had blown a 2-0 lead to Lille, and, with Neymar also injured, its season was spiraling. Then up stepped Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.