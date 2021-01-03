Pelosi has thin majority for her House speakership bid
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 on Sunday by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a 24-22 win over the Steelers, who rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.The Browns (11-5) nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt and then recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left to hold on.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns ended what had been the NFL's longest post-season drought. Their reward: Another game against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.Nick Chubb had a touchdown run, Baker Mayfield threw a TD pass and the Browns hung on as Mason Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4), who had the luxury of sitting their best players after clinching the division last week.Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph in the regular-season finale. Big Ben will get another shot at the Browns next week.Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But Rudolph badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson then fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ran off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans — there were some Terrible Towel wavers — cheered wildly and Browns players danced onto the field.The win completes a grueling turnaround for the Browns and their passionate fan base, which endured nearly two decades of dysfunction since the team's last playoff visit — 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches ago.But in his first year, coach Kevin Stefanski has not only navigated the Browns through COVID-19 issues, he's got them back in the Super Bowl tournament.Stefanski and the Browns barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into their most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.Along with Roethlisberger, defensive star T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey didn't make the trip to Cleveland. The Steelers were also missing cornerback Joe Haden, who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have to miss the playoff game.The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.Cleveland capitalized on the turnover with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.Chubb's 47-yard touchdown run on Cleveland's first series made it look like the Browns might be on their way to a comfortable win.But nothing is ever easy for the Browns, and after their offence bogged down, the Steelers got two field goals by backup Matthew Wright to close within 10-6 at halftime.GARRETT-RUDOLPHOne of juicy pregame storylines never materialized as Browns star Myles Garrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths.It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.NICK OF TIMEChubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.INJURIESSteelers: None reported.Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.UP NEXTBrowns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens used a club-record 404 yards rushing Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati 38-3 as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.The Ravens rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defence. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.Baltimore won its fifth straight game and advanced to the post-season for a third consecutive season.Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Another Ravens playoff appearance didn't look likely just a few weeks ago. They started 5-1 but slumped amid a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries to key players. They rebounded to win four straight and put themselves in a position to secure the post-season spot heading into the season finale against Cincinnati (4-11-1) which had won two straight.Baltimore (11-5) scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.Cincinnati quarterback Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.KOCH RECORD FALLSBaltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.INJURIESRavens: None reported.Bengals: WR Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled out. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.UP NEXTThe Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations. The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season. “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different. "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though. Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings. Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent. Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights. Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract. The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete. In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve. Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms. The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild. The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said. “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM. With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice. Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night. “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discussed why he was benched against the New York Knicks, and what went wrong against the New Orleans Pelicans. Siakam got into foul trouble again, and wasn't on the floor during the stretch during the 120-116 loss.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday.The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets (2-14) but won't be playing in the post-season for the first time since the 2008 season.It marked Newton’s first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He finished 21 of 30 for 242 yards. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards.New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase's final game as New York's coach.Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is also uncertain, was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two second-half interceptions.The Jets moved quickly on the first possession of the third quarter, taking their lead on Josh Adams’ 1-yard TD run. The score was set up by a 53-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman that got the ball inside the Patriots 15.New England went to its bag of tricks to tie it back up.With the ball on the Jets 19, Newton handed the ball off to Sony Michel, who flipped the ball back to receiver Jakobi Meyers on an end-around. But Meyers stopped in the backfield and tossed a pass to a wide-open Newton for the touchdown. It marked the second touchdown pass of the season for Meyers.Darnold was intercepted by J.C. Jackson on the Jets' ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the Patriots on the Jets 45.The Patriots took advantage, scoring four plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Newton to tight end Devin Asiasi to make it 21-14 with 13:56 left in the game.Two series later, Newton connected with Sony Michel for a 31-yard score.It was 7-7 at halftime as both offences had trouble sustaining drives. The exceptions came at the beginning and end of the half.Newton made plays with both his arm and feet on the opening series of the game to put the Patriots in front.First, he scampered for a 49-yard run to get New England down to the 15. Four plays later, he connected with James White on a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 84-yard drive.The Jets had their most success on their second to last possession of the first half when Darnold punctuated their 10-play, 80-yard drive by threading a pass between a pair of defenders in the end zone to Chris Herndon for a 21-yard touchdown.INJURIESJets: WR Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and didn’t return. … LT Mekhi Becton limped off the field with an ankle early in the third quarter. … RT George Fant left in the third quarter with a hand injury, but returned. … Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury. … WR Jamison Crowder left in the fourth quarter after collision.Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return. … WR Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. … Butler exited with a thigh injury. … LT Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.RECORD ROMPNewton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steven Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run, Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for rushing yards by a quarterback. Newton entered 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 rushing yards in 1978.UP NEXTJets: End of season.Patriots: End of season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBy Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season. B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely. Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year. B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces. The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. Provinces with NHL franchises must give their approval for games to be played between Canadian teams during the regular season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press
B.C. has given the green light for National Hockey League games to be played in the province during the upcoming 2021 season. Premier John Horgan made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday. Horgan said he spoke with Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini on Saturday about the plan and noted "enhanced health measures" will be put in place. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said previously that health officials from the five Canadian provinces with NHL hockey teams have been consulting with league officials, but that the decision was ultimately up to the province. The NHL has released its schedule for a shortened 56-game season for 2021 that includes division realignments to limit team travel amid the pandemic. That new plan includes an all-Canadian North Division. The season is set to begin Jan. 13. The Canucks' first home game is set for Jan. 20 against the Montreal Canadiens. On Friday, Alberta was the first province to officially say the NHL can play games in its arenas for the upcoming season. Safety protocols include daily symptom screenings Under the NHL's recently announced COVID-19 protocol, every club will have a compliance officer who will be responsible for monitoring and enforcing all safety measures. That includes daily symptom screening and temperature checks for players. Coaches will be required to wear masks during games. Players and personnel will be tested regularly, and not be allowed to leave hotel bubbles when on road trips. The federal government said it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff returning to Canada for training camps under "national interest grounds." Instead, modified quarantine procedures for players and team staff entering the country will be determined by provincial health authorities, according to league officials. Adult team sports are currently banned in B.C. as part of COVID-19 health measures.
LONDON — Manchester City left Chelsea in disarray by sweeping to a 3-1 victory on Sunday with a ruthless attacking display that consigned Frank Lampard's team to a fourth loss in its past six Premier League games.Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored in a devastating 16-minute first-half spell as City rose to fifth in the standings despite coronavirus cases depleting the squad.Chelsea is only three points behind City but has played two games more and the manner of this defeat will be alarming to notoriously impatient owner Roman Abramovich.“Everyone a month ago was saying we can win the league," Lampard said. “I was pretty sure in the fact that where we’re at, in terms of a rebuild, the ban, new players in the team, the youth, that there were periods of pain we were going to go through as a club and individuals. It was a painful first half for the players.”The absence of any crowd due to coronavirus restrictions spared Lampard from any negativity from his own fans at least.City had been missing five players due to coronavirus infections and there was off-field tumult in the buildup to the game caused by defender Benjamin Mendy breaching pandemic restrictions on inter-household mixing by holding a New Year's Eve party.With Ederson in isolation recovering from COVID-19, goalkeeper Zack Steffen started his first Premier League game. It was a nervy start for the 25-year-old American, earning a booking for handling outside the penalty area after five minutes.But thanks to City’s scintillating forays forward and Chelsea’s attacking deficiencies, Steffen wasn’t tested.Instead it was opposite number Edouard Mendy picking the ball out of his net three times.In the 18th minute, Foden received a pass from De Bruyne and teed up Gündogan on the turn to net his third goal in four games.City was in devastating form, orchestrated as so often by De Bruyne with less than three minutes between the opening two goals.An initial cross from the Belgium playmaker was intercepted by Thiago Silva, but he regained the ball to set up Foden for the second. It was a slick final touch from Foden that allowed him to beat Mendy at his near post.“We conceded two really poor goals back to back in the game,” Lampard said. “I felt it knocked us, and that we didn’t react as well as I’d want. Serious lessons in the first half. Good character in the second half but the game was done.”The third was started and completed by De Bruyne. He headed to Sterling to launch a breakaway down half the length of the pitch unchallenged before hitting the goal frame with a shot. By that time, De Bruyne had arrived to meet the rebound in the 34th minute, scoring on the day the playmaker was deployed as the central striker.“A little bizarre in the beginning — I’ve done it a couple of times in my career," he said. "Obviously there are a lot of strikers, forward players who are out. The coach asked me to do this job so I tried to do it as best as possible, and it is good we won in this way.”Only Mendy's quick reaction in the Chelsea goal prevented a close-range header from Rodri going into the top corner at the start of the second half.Rarely has City been so untroubled in a game against Chelsea, which endured another disappointing game in front of goal from striker Timo Werner.There was consolation in stoppage time with Callum Hudson-Odoi netting from Kai Havertz's cross.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
AC Milan won 2-0 at Benevento despite playing most of the match with 10 men and moved back atop Serie A on Sunday.Rafael Leão all but secured the victory for Milan with a stunning strike shortly after halftime. A Franck Kessié penalty had given Milan an early lead before Rossoneri midfielder Sandro Tonali was sent off in the 34th minute for a dangerous tackle.Benevento, which is led by former Milan star player and coach Filippo Inzaghi, missed a penalty.Milan remained the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five leagues. Stefano Pioli’s side moved back a point above Inter Milan, which had earlier won 6-2 at Crotone thanks to a Lautaro Martínez hat trick.All 20 Serie A teams were in action on Sunday as the Italian league resumed after the winter break.Juventus was playing Udinese later.Milan was still without injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and also had several other players sidelined.It was gifted the opener in the 15th after Benevento defender Alessandro Tuia fouled Ante Rebic and Kessié converted the resulting penalty.Roberto Insigne hit the post for Benevento and Milan’s chances of moving back top appeared to diminish when Tonali was shown a red card for a challenge on Artur Ioni?a.Benevento poured forward with wave after wave of attack, keeping Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma busy.But it was 10-man Milan which scored next, four minutes after the break, when Leão curled into the far side of the net from outside the area on the left flank.Benevento had a chance to get back into the match on the hour but Gianluca Caprari fired wide after a Rade Krunic lunge on Pasquale Schiattarella.But Milan could also have extended its lead as Hakan Çalhanoglu and Kessié hit the woodwork.HAT TRICK HEROInter had ended last year on a streak of seven successive league victories but was surprised when Niccolò Zanellato headed Crotone into the lead in the 12th minute.Martínez equalized in the 20th and thought he had another 11 minutes later but Luca Marrone got the last touch on Nicolò Barella’s ball across the box.Vladimir Golemic levelled shortly after from the spot following Arturo Vidal's foul on Arkadiusz Reca.Vidal had also been at fault for Crotone’s opener and he was taken off at halftime.Inter often performs better in the second half and so it proved again as Martínez restored his team's lead in the 57th with a powerful shot into the top left corner.Romelu Lukaku had played a part in the buildup and the former Manchester United forward marked his 50th Serie A appearance with a goal of his own seven minutes later, turning and holding off Sebastiano Luperto to fire in Alessandro Bastoni’s long ball over the top.Martínez completed his hat trick in the 78th, heading in the rebound from close range after Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz had saved Ivan Perišic’s strike. Achraf Hakimi capped a fine day for Inter three minutes from time.OTHER MATCHESDuván Zapata scored twice as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 5-1 to close in on its opponent in the battle for the top four.Sassuolo slipped to fifth, a point above Atalanta and two points behind fourth-place Napoli after Gennaro Gattuso’s side won 4-1 at Cagliari.Roma beat Sampdoria 1-0 to remain third, seven points behind Milan.At the other end of the table, Torino moved off the bottom spot and out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Parma.Spezia slipped into the bottom three after losing 1-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Genoa, the other team in the relegation zone, managed to draw 1-1 against Lazio.Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Bologna.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Jadon Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season on Sunday but Borussia Dortmund returned from the winter break looking like it needs another one in a hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.Sancho only made sure of the result on a counterattack in injury time, shrugging off defender Paulo Otávio’s challenge before firing inside the right post when he just had the goalkeeper to beat.It was the England forward's first goal in his 12th league appearance this season, a marked decline from last season when he had 17. It led to interest from Manchester United in a big-money transfer. Sancho had seven goals and eight assists after 12 Bundesliga appearances last season.Sancho made his sixth assist of this season Sunday when he sent in the corner for Manuel Akanji’s breakthrough in the 66th minute, but it had been a frustrating game for Dortmund despite star striker Erling Haaland’s return from a month out with a muscle injury.“We knew what to expect but we also made it difficult for ourselves,” Dortmund's new coach Edin Terzic said after his first home win.There was a lengthy holdup midway through the second half for a VAR check on a possible handball by Axel Witsel. The Dortmund midfielder had no time to avoid Renato Steffen’s close-range header and referee Manuel Gräfe eventually allowed play to continue.Wolfsburg had looked the more likely side to score, but there were few chances after the unscheduled break as the game was repeatedly interrupted by Gräfe’s whistle.Dortmund had to wait until first-half injury time for its first big chance, missed by Sancho when he failed to connect properly with a rebound. There was still time before the break for Marco Reus to test Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels with a free kick.Casteels produced a fine one-handed save to deny Haaland after the break, but Akanji finally made the breakthrough when he powered in a header from Sancho’s corner.The visitors pushed hard for the equalizer until Emre Can sent Sancho free after a Wolfsburg corner.BAYERN BOUNCES BACKBayern Munich survived a scare from lowly Mainz before returning to the top of the Bundesliga with a 5-2 win in the late game.The defending champions were stunned to be 2-0 down at break, though perhaps it was no surprise as it marked the eighth consecutive game in which Bayern conceded first.Jonathan Burkardt shrugged off Jérôme Boateng’s meek challenge before opening the scoring in the 32nd minute and Alexander Hack headed in Daniel Brosinski’s free kick in the 44th — after Boateng had fouled Burkardt.Mainz goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, who was making his debut due to an injury to the club’s No. 1, had made a brilliant save to deny Robert Lewandowski an equalizer in between.“The first half was like a dream,” the 22-year-old Dahmen said.Mainz captain Danny Latza hit the post after the break, and then Bayern struck back.Lewandowski set up Joshua Kimmich in the 50th, six minutes before Kimmich laid the ball off for Leroy Sané to equalize.Robin Quaison rattled the crossbar for Mainz before Bayern was celebrating again when Alphonso Davies forced an own goal from Leandro Barreiro.VAR provided the visitors some respite after finding Davies was marginally offside, but there nothing wrong with Niklas Süle’s goal for Bayern in the 70th. Lewandowski added a penalty six minutes later, then scored his 19th goal of the season in the 83rd to wrap it up.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press