Pelosi Sheds Tears, Honors Victims of Armenian Genocide During Yerevan Visit

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid tribute to victims of the Armenian Genocide while on a visit to Yerevan on September 18.

In a tweet, Pelosi said her delegation was “deeply honored” to lay a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial “and pray for the 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children murdered in the genocide.”

Footage by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows a teary-eyed Pelosi laying roses by the memorial’s flame alongside her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan.

The Speaker’s visit followed deadly border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier in the week that killed as many as 155 soldiers, on both sides, according to media .

In an address in the Armenian capital, Pelosi condemned “Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia” and called them “unacceptable and escalatory”.

Yerevan and Baku blamed each other for the flare up. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful