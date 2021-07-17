Pelosi attends christening of USNS John Lewis
The US Navy christen its first-in-class John Lewis-class replenishment oiler, the USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), during a ceremony Saturday in San Diego, California. (July 17)
The US Navy christen its first-in-class John Lewis-class replenishment oiler, the USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), during a ceremony Saturday in San Diego, California. (July 17)
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.
The starting point guard matchup is one of the biggest storylines to watch for the remainder of the series.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says 15,000 fans will be allowed in the stands when the team returns to Toronto later this month.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay win the Cup each of the past two seasons.
Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
Dolores Claman, the woman behind the catchy tune that used to introduce CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts, has died at 94.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.
Multiple NHL teams have reportedly placed Logan Mailloux on their ‘Do Not Draft’ list after he was convicted of sharing a sexual image without consent.
The opening ceremony is in six days.
Will the home team cover once again?
Pending UFA Gabriel Landeskog is reportedly seeking a massive payday and eyeing down several teams if he and the Avs can't get a deal done soon.
Details are graphic.
Masai Ujiri is re-signing? The Raptors are coming home? Something not that big? A cryptic tweet from the team's account is stirring fan speculation.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right oblique. Lindor got hurt during Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he bounced out to second base in the fifth inning. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side. The Mets recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn from Triple-A Syracuse to take Lindor’s roster spot.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. This is the second member of the Predators' 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster Nashville has traded. Nashville sent forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, while Philadelphia gets a defenseman in Ellis that can play on the top pairing. Nashville didn't keep Patrick long. The Vegas Golden Knights
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title. Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season. He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-201