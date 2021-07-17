Pelosi attends christening of USNS John Lewis

The Canadian Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right oblique. Lindor got hurt during Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he bounced out to second base in the fifth inning. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout on the first base side. The Mets recalled infielder Travis Blankenhorn from Triple-A Syracuse to take Lindor’s roster spot.