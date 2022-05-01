Pelosi Affirms US Support for Ukraine in Kyiv Meeting With Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials in an unannounced visit to Kyiv, video released early on Sunday, May 1, showed.

In her meeting with the Ukrainian leader, Pelosi said, “We are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom … Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done.”

Accompanying Pelosi were Rep Jim McGovern, of Massachusetts; California Rep Adam Schiff, chair of the House intelligence Committee; New York Rep Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Colorado Rep Jason Crow.

“The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state,” Zelensky said on Facebook. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

