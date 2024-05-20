Pelissero's intel on Jefferson's Vikings contract talks as of May 20 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero's intel on wide receiver Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings contract talks as of May 20.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero's intel on wide receiver Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings contract talks as of May 20.
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
Beckham Jr. played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Travis Kelce has reportedly gotten a raise.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
What type of extension will Lawrence demand after an up-and-down first three NFL seasons?
Craig Kuligowski, who was facing a sexual harassment complaint at Toledo, said he was fired due to his age and his race. He’s a 55-year-old white man.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Dabo Swinney's recent remarks about not using the transfer portal, why noon kickoffs are the worst, why small conferences are pushing back on the House settlement, and Dan's issues with a New York Times article on landscaping
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the Phillies taking advantage of their weak schedule, the Yankees’ rotation dilemma when Gerrit Cole returns, Paul Skenes’ encore performance against the Cubs and the Cardinals’ City Connect uniforms.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down what the teams and stars who were booted from the NBA Playoffs must do to remain in good fantasy standing next season.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
For the first time in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference finals.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace and the bargain of the offseason.