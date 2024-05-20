Pelissero: 'There's really no way the Cowboys can tag Dak in 2025' 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: 'There's really no way the Cowboys can tag Dak in 2025'.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: 'There's really no way the Cowboys can tag Dak in 2025'.
In one scenario, Dallas makes Prescott the highest paid player in NFL history. In another, the Cowboys decline that commitment, at which point another team will make him the top paid player in NFL history.
Prescott's contract is set to expire following the 2024 season.
Zeke is coming home.
Beckham Jr. played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season.
The Cowboys QB and his accuser still have dueling lawsuits against each other.
The franchise could have a new head coach and starting QB in 2025. Few teams find themselves in that position and don’t slip into a rebuild. All of which makes it important that Dallas gets something done in the next few months.
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Dabo Swinney's recent remarks about not using the transfer portal, why noon kickoffs are the worst, why small conferences are pushing back on the House settlement, and Dan's issues with a New York Times article on landscaping
The Vikings have stated that they believe Jefferson is the best receiver in football. Will they reach a deal that compensates him as such?
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges stemming from a traffic incident outside Valhalla Golf Club has been delayed until June 3.
Also, Shohei Ohtani hit his first walk-off as a Dodger, and Kody Clemens' bat came through for the Phillies.
The USMNT's first roster of the summer is not quite its 2024 Copa América roster — but it's close.
Wrapping up the best, the wildest and the weirdest from this week in golf.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Thanks to a clutch birdie at the 18th, Xander Schauffele has won his first career major championship.
Trajan Langdon, Scott Perry, Dennis Lindsey and John Hammond have impressed in interviews and are front-runners to meet with Pistons owner Tom Gores.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Fanatics said, “rejected or ignored every request” from the company while refusing to fulfill obligations of their contract that was signed last May.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.