Pelissero: Tee Higgins will be inactive for Week 8 with quad injury 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be inactive for Week 8 with quad injury.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be inactive for Week 8 with quad injury.
Here are the inactives for Week 8.
Will Levis has been limited at practice all week with his shoulder injury.
George Pickens wore some expensive eye black last week.
It's time to make sense of another wild fantasy football week. That charge goes to Matt Harmon in Week 6.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Brown was doused with a fan's drink after the Bengals' win over Carolina on Sunday — but the NFL has ruled that the incident was an accident.
The Buffaloes are 6-2 with four very winnable games to end the season.
The former five-star recruit has been fantastic for the Buckeyes so far this season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.
That's a brutal loss for the Vikings.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast fantasy football predictions for Week 8.
If you're not using Game Discussions, a new tool in the Yahoo Sports app that lets you mingle with our NFL experts as well as other fans, you're missing out! Here's how to use it.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 8 game.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski recaps the biggest takeaways from Vikings-Rams in Week 8.
It was Abdur-Rahim’s hope that he could “teach life through basketball” and help the players he coached avoid that pitfall.