Pelissero: Gardner Minshew named Raiders' starting QB
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have named Gardner Minshew as the team's starting quarterback.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have named Gardner Minshew as the team's starting quarterback.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew had won the starting role for the 2024 season.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
Thanks to the NFL's territorial rights rules, Raiders die-hards in LA can't attend the team's training camp in Orange County — if they even know about it in the first place.
“The arrow is pointing up and he’s feeling good as it relates to the hamstring tightness from last week.”
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Mike Tyson had little interest in trash-talking or insulting Jake Paul during the press conference for their Nov. 15 fight on Netflix.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.