Pelissero discusses contractual implications of Wilson's benching in DEN
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero discusses the contractual implications of Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's benching in Denver.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY SportsFormer NFL quarterback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick trolled Aaron Rodgers during a live interview Thursday night by alluding to the injured New York Jets quarterback’s vaccine skepticism. “Hey Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Class of 2005. How are you?” Fitzpatrick told him, before adding: “Twice vaccinated.” Rodgers, who previously requested that interviewers preface questions to him by stating how many COVID vaccinations they have rec
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson said he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday after practice for the first time since the quarterback was sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was difficult for Wilson to accept — even if there were warning signs. Wilson said the Broncos
Though Russell Wilson is contracted to play for the Denver Broncos for five more seasons, the team is starting Jarrett Stidham for its final two games
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns clinched an unlikely playoff berth — just their second since 2002 — despite numerous injuries this season with a 37--20 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Browns (11-5) are assured of a wild-card spot and still have a chance to win the AFC North and maybe the conference's No. 1 overall seed, something that seemed unfathomable just weeks ago as major injuries piled up. But things have cha
The Sun Bowl matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State is more about who isn't playing than who is. The exodus of players left both coaches answering philosophical questions about the future of bowl games beyond Friday's meeting. “I think all postseason play is going to change now that you’re talking about a 12-team playoff,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, referring to next year's expansion of the four-team College Football Playoff.
Michigan tried to reframe its reaction to getting matched with Alabama in the College Football Playoff. But the Wolverines were less than convincing.
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang has seen Canada respond from adversity in the past. The country lost its opener 5-2 to Czechia at last year's world junior hockey championship on home soil before bouncing back to win a third consecutive gold medal. Letang was an assistant on that coaching staff. Now in the big chair, he'll have to draw on that experience to get this iteration back on track. Hugo Havelid made 21 saves Friday in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada in a game where the North Americans
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after suffering a concussion on Thursday night in a playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets. Moore, who had a touchdown reception in the second quarter, got hurt when his head got slammed face-mask first into the turf on a tackle after a 22-yard gain. The 23-year-old Moore appeared to be knocked unconscious, and after he rolled onto his back, his body began to twitch involuntarily as he laid on the groun
WASHINGTON — NHL forward Reggie Savage, who played for the Quebec Nordiques and Washington Capitals, has died of cancer at the age of 53. The NHL said on its website Friday that Savage died Sunday in Florida. Montreal's Savage was a first-round pick, 15th overall, by the Capitals in 1988. He spent his major junior career in the QMJHL with the Victoria Tigres. Savage played for Canada in the 1989 world junior men's hockey championship in Anchorage, Alaska, where he ranked second on the team in sc
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have switched starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in nine weeks, handing the offense again to rookie Jaren Hall with two must-win games left for making the playoffs. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Thursday that Hall will start Sunday against Green Bay, benching Nick Mullens after his six interceptions in two games doomed the Vikings (7-8) to defeat despite passing for 714 yards. Mullens was picked off four times last week against Detroit in a 30-2
Marc-Andre Fleury never dreamt of seeing his name alongside hockey's goaltending greats. He just wanted to play. And play Fleury did, both on and off the ice. The kid from Sorel, Que., known for his competitive fire and infectious personality, including the odd well-timed prank on a teammate, adored Patrick Roy growing up. "Oh yeah," Fleury said. "Big Montreal Canadiens fan." Decades later, Fleury is poised to pass the four-time Stanley Cup champion for No. 2 on the NHL's all-time wins list. He