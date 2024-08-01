Pelissero: DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss four weeks with knee injury
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four weeks with a knee injury.
Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice.
