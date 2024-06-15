Pelissero: Cowboys 'fully plan' to sign CeeDee Lamb to new deal 'The Insiders'
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero: Dallas Cowboys 'fully plan' to sign CeeDee Lamb to new deal 'The Insiders'
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero: Dallas Cowboys 'fully plan' to sign CeeDee Lamb to new deal 'The Insiders'
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Lamb and Aiyuk are seeking to join the party in the wake of multiple lucrative contracts that have reset the NFL's wide receiver market.
Justin Jefferson is getting paid.
Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro did not report for OTAs on Monday as he seeks a new contract to put him among the league's highest-paid at the position.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
In today's edition: Celtics and Panthers eye rare "double sweep," Rory McIlroy has history on his side, Euro 2024 preview, Wade Phillips gets his title shot, Big 12 seeks sponsor, and more.
The deal reportedly contains $200 million in guaranteed money.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wants a new contract before he faces getting released before the 2025-26 season.
The 'Flip The Script' series is back. For those new to the series, we are essentially looking at the biggest fantasy surprises and disappointments of 2023 and identifying who we think can be this year’s versions of that. In our first pod of the series, Jorge Martin joins Matt Harmon to identify who this year's David Montgomery and Jahmry Gibbs could be.
The Eagles will give up nothing, but the Falcons are on the hook for a fifth-round pick and a $250K fine.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
A 22-2 Mavericks run in the fourth quarter nearly turned around the 2024 NBA Finals. Instead, the Celtics are one win from title No. 18.
If the Celtics want to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.
Sam Darnold signed a one-year deal with the Vikings earlier this offseason.
Bettors love the Panthers to go over their win total this season.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
Rookie quarterbacks will be featured often on NFL Network.