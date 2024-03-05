Pelissero: Colts place franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Canadian Press

The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The Bears traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers, who used it to select Young. They ended up with the top pick again this year because Young struggled and the Panthers flopped. Fields, who was picked 11th overall in 2021, is 10-28 in three seasons in Chicago. H