Pelissero: Chris Jones (strained groin) was a DNP at Chiefs' Sunday practice 'Back Together Weekend'
Defensive lineman Chris Jones (strained groin) was a DNP at the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday practice.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
To stick with the Jones vs. Miocic plan now would be all the way ludicrous.
Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli will square off in their bantamweight title fight on Sept. 14.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Chase is the latest wide receiver to hold in (or out) as he seeks a new deal.
The Cowboys are coming off a good regular season and playoff disappointment.
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
Shanahan inquired if the former Patriots head coach was interested in the defensive coordinator job.
Reddick was traded to the Jets from the Eagles on April 1.
Jordan Love wants that big money promise before he puts his body on the line.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Toviano was expected to compete for significant playing time in the fall after playing in all 13 LSU games a a freshman.
Rodríguez left a gash in the outfield wall in a violent, feet-first collision.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Evan Mobley got his deal.
Haynes helped popularized the then-new AFL in the 1960s, and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1991.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.