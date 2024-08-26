Pelissero: CeeDee Lamb becomes second-highest paid WR in NFL
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb becomes second-highest-paid WR in NFL.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb becomes second-highest-paid WR in NFL.
Everyone has a rationale for how the league got to the point of $25 million to $35 million average per year being the new wheelhouse for good-to-great wideouts.
At least one piece of swirling Cowboys drama is now resolved.
Veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after being released by the New England Patriots.
The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy share their full-PPR wide receiver rankings ahead of 2024 fantasy football drafts.
“We wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Jones and the Cowboys have some recent experience with high-profile holdouts. Are they better off rushing or slow-playing the resolution to CeeDee Lamb's?
Lamb also wiped "America's Team" from his bio on Thursday afternoon.
“To use an old Jerryism, Santa Claus doesn't put the bicycle under the Christmas tree every year,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told Yahoo Sports. “You gotta come to grips that you gotta pay for it.”
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
One of Dallas' biggest stars is practicing without the extension he seeks. One is not. Both are vital to the Cowboys' success.
Willis will play behind Jordan Love in Green Bay.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida State's unexpected loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. They discuss how FSU's offense underwhelmed, and deliberate if there's a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
Will Chase be on the field for Cincinnati's season opener against New England?
The Patriots' QB conundrum might be the biggest unanswered question after the preseason.
You’re not going out on much of a limb if you’re predicting that a quarterback will be hoisting the Heisman Trophy in December.
New Orleans Saints kick returner Samson Nacua nearly had a 109-yard return off a missed field goal by the Tennessee Titans, but stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.
The championship is the first for a team from Florida in nine trips to the LLWS final.