Pelicans vs Hawks Game Highlights

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-112. Hawks Top Performers De’Andre Hunter – 22 points, 4 3PM Trae Young – 12 points, 8 rebounds, 15 assists His 15th PTS/AST double-double of the season (leads the league) Young is averaging 14.0 assists over his last 8 games (112 total) Pelicans Top Performers CJ McCollum – 29 points, 6 rebounds, 3 3PM Yves Missi – career-high 21 points, 11 rebounds The Hawks improve to 11-11 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 4-18.