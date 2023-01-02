Pele's Coffin Arrives at Santos Stadium for Lying in State

The coffin of soccer legend Pele arrived at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in Santos on Monday, January 2, where his remains were to lie in state ahead of his funeral.

The Brazilian died from cancer on Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele’s coffin was displayed on the field of the Santos club, where he spent most of his career, scoring 643 goals in 659 games. His burial was set to take place on Tuesday at a cemetery near the stadium.

Footage by Mauricio Rummens shows the coffin’s arrival. Credit: Mauricio Rummens via Storyful