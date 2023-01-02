From Pelé to Lula, how to heal Brazil's divisions?

Sometimes a single person really can change the world. Pele not only captured the planet’s heart with his Midas touch, he made football the world’s top spectator sport, acting as the graceful ambassador for the beautiful game. The king also put Brazil on the map. As a nation mourns, we’ll ask about the black shoeshine boy from the favela who made a point - like the recently departed Queen Elizabeth - of staying out of his country’s politics, both through dictatorship and democracy.

We’ll ask about the Pele years and the Lula years. When Brazil’s left-wing president first came to power 20 years ago, it was billed as a coming of age for Brazil, but that was before a commodities boom went bust, corruption scandals and the rise of the far-right. On his first full day back in office, we’ll ask whether Brazil does second acts and which of Lula or Pele best defines their nation at the outset of a new term and a new year.



