The Canadian Press

SAPPORO, Japan — Canada's Malindi Elmore raced to ninth place in the women's marathon Saturday in her first Olympics in 17 years. It was the top finish by a Canadian women's marathoner in a non-boycott Olympics. Kenya went 1-2, with Peres Jepchirchir crossing in two hours 27 minute 20 seconds to take gold, ahead of teammate Brigid Kosgei, who won silver in 2:27.36. American Molly Weidel won bronze (2:27.46). Elmore, who picked off six runners ahead of her over the final seven kilometres, crossed