Pedro Severino's solo home run

The Canadian Press

ROME (AP) — Gareth Bale got only one chance to score against Italy and he wasted it. His second-half volley over the crossbar could have been a costly miss, but in the end it didn't matter because Wales managed to secure second place in Group A and a spot in the round of 16 despite a 1-0 loss to Italy on Sunday at the European Championship. The relief was palpable after the final whistle as Bale and his red-clad teammates hugged and walked to the sideline to thank the few Welsh fans who had made