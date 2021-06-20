Pedro Severino's solo home run
Pedro Severino crushes a solo home run to left field, cutting the Orioles' deficit to 6-2 in the 8th inning
Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the European Championship.
Fernando will miss Game 7 on Sunday.
Travis Kelce said he decided to get vaccinated after talking with his family.
New York buried three in the middle frame and Ryan Pulock made a diving, game-saving block in the closing seconds as the Isles held on to even the series with Tampa.
Somehow, Kevin Durant's heroics wasn't enough to lead the Nets past Milwaukee.
Moving Day at the U.S. Open reshuffled the leaderboard, and big names are now at the top of the mix.
Luis Pena tweeted about his mental health days before the arrest.
The Canadiens are losing their head coach at the worst possible time as the team will reportedly be without Dominique Ducharme for at least two weeks.
There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole hardly expects a smooth transition when Major League Baseball ups its efforts against sticky substances. Then again, the Yankees ace — like many around the game — isn't entirely sure what's going to happen. “I don’t have a lot of expectations, to be honest,” Cole said. “I think I’m in the same boat as everyone else, just waiting for this to play out.” Beginning Monday, pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor bas
ROME (AP) — Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship. Pessina redirecting a free kick from Marco Verratti into the net late in the first half. Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi's ankle 10 minutes into the second half. Italy, which won its opening two matches 3-0, finished Group A with
Lukaku has been named man of the match in both games so far for tournament co-favorite Belgium. And it's been more about his intelligence and skill than anything.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh's strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right, driving in Eddie Rosario to break a 1-all tie. The hit came after Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled
ROME (AP) — Gareth Bale got only one chance to score against Italy and he wasted it. His second-half volley over the crossbar could have been a costly miss, but in the end it didn't matter because Wales managed to secure second place in Group A and a spot in the round of 16 despite a 1-0 loss to Italy on Sunday at the European Championship. The relief was palpable after the final whistle as Bale and his red-clad teammates hugged and walked to the sideline to thank the few Welsh fans who had made
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Turkey came to the European Championship with a team for the future. It'll have to wait a little longer to prove what it can do. There were hopes that one of the youngest teams by average age at Euro 2020 could be a surprise contender — like in 2008 when Turkey reached the semifinals. Instead, the Turks lost all three of their Group A games and leave the tournament with a goal difference of minus-7. After Sunday's 3-1 loss to Switzerland, Turkey coach Şenol Güneş insisted
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ The German soccer federation says UEFA has given the go-ahead for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to wear a captain’s armband with the rainbow colors at the European Championship. The federation says UEFA has accepted its argument that the armband is a symbol of diversity and can therefore be categorized as a “good cause.” Neuer wore the armband in the Euro 2020 games against France and Portugal. He also wore it in Germany’s 7-1 rout of Latvia in its las
Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband to support the LGBTQ+ community.
MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme felt helpless. The Montreal Canadiens interim head coach — hours after testing positive for COVID-19 — was sitting at home as his team battled in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And all he could do was watch. "It's tough to describe," Ducharme, who isn't experiencing any symptoms, said during a virtual media availability Sunday morning. "It's a weird situation. I've never been through that." The Canadiens pulled out a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over