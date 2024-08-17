Pedro Pagés' solo homer (3)
Pedro Pagés launches a solo home run to left-center field to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th
Pedro Pagés launches a solo home run to left-center field to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
Veteran pitcher Rich Hill has signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox. It's the eighth time Hill has signed a contract with Boston.
While skepticism about Elliott’s explosiveness and perhaps his gross production is warranted, the Cowboys view Elliott’s role in their ecosystem more favorably than the broader public.
Fubo TV is suing to block the launch of the $42.99 per month service.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
Jori Epstein checks in from the road with a QB report, rookie to watch, something to keep an eye on, fantasy thought and more.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
The Patriots got a longer look at their rookie quarterback.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald answer questions submitted by listeners on NFL teams, schemes and much more.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Before even a single round of the new College Football Playoff is played, there is a sharp eye on what the future holds for the sport.
With the top five conference champions all getting automatic bids to the College Football Playoff, FSU has a great chance at a first-round bye this season.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
The Vikings' rookie quarterback injured his knee in the team's preseason opener.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.