Pediatric doctor says Kansas City's youth mental health crisis is ‘very serious’

Canadians are living longer, and as a result, the elderly population is expected to balloon over the next several decades, according to Statistics Canada estimates.With that comes further pressure on an already strained home and health-care sector, and growing concern about a rise in the number of missing-person cases involving older Canadians.On Thursday, London police reported the disappearance of two residents, aged 86 and 91. The reason for their disappearance was not made public, and both h