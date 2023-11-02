Pedestrian killed in Route 5 crash in Batavia

CBC

Sitting behind the wheel of a 14-foot tall semi-truck, Doug Clarke pulls onto Highway 1 near an overpass not far from his driving school in Langley, about 38 kilometres southeast of Vancouver. The bridge was struck by a truck last year.Just a kilometre westbound down the road, he drives underneath a railway overpass. It was hit by a semi-truck last week.He then drives another few hundred metres further down the highway and points out the re-construction of an overpass at Glover Road, which he sa