Pedestrian injured after police vehicle crashes in central London

A pedestrian has been injured after a police vehicle was involved in a crash in central London. The police van collided with another van in the busy area of Farringdon. One pedestrian was hit but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. Footage shows the aftermath of the incident where the area has been cordoned off and both vehicles damaged close to the pavement. A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "At first, I saw a police car blocking the road and I wondered what had happened. "When I walked towards Farringdon Road, I saw the horrible crash. A policewoman was preventing pedestrians from getting near the crash. "I hope everyone's okay." Met Police said: "At around 10.30am on Thursday, 2 November a police vehicle was in collision with a van on the A201 Farringdon Road, at the junction of Clerkenwell Road. "A pedestrian was injured during the collision; their injuries are not life threatening. "Road closures remain in place."