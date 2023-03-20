Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Interstate 80 near Altoona

Reuters

The dead - four males and a female - ranged in age from 8 to 17 and included a 16-year-old boy who was believed to be driving when the crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County, according to police. The deceased were all from the state of Connecticut, according to police. The New York Times reported that all six of the youths were residents of Derby, Connecticut, a working-class town west of New Haven.