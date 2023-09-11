Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City

The Canadian Press

TRURO, N.S. — The Mounties in Nova Scotia are seeking information from the public after a hit and run where an officer was struck early on Sunday morning. Police say the officer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 311 in North River, about 10 kilometres north of Truro, N.S., at about 3:20 a.m. At the time of incident, the uniformed officer had exited his vehicle when he observed a suspicious school bus parked at the side of the highway. Police say the lone occupant of the bus, a man, told the office