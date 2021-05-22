Pederson homers on first pitch

The Canadian Press

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Canada's Corey Conners has relinquished the lead at the PGA Championship. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 3-over 75 in Friday's second round after entering the day with a two-stroke lead. The Canadian, who had an early morning tee time, ended the round three-shots behind leader Phil Mickelson and tied for seventh place. Mickelson jumped to the top of the leaderboard at the second major of the men's golf season with a 3-under 69. Conners started the day with five bogeys and two birdies before playing even-par the rest of the way. The 29-year-old Conners finished his round with a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 9. He played the back nine first. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., ended Friday in 51st spot after posting a 1-under 71 with an eagle on the seventh hole. Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., did not make the cut. Conners has four top-10 finishes in his past eight PGA Tour events.