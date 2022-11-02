Peckish, Resourceful Bear Grabs Pumpkin From Porch in Connecticut

An opportunistic bear was filmed taking a pumpkin from a porch in Watertown, Connecticut, footage shared on Facebook shows.

This video shows a bear slowly walking up to the porch, securing the pumpkin in its mouth, and making its retreat on its hind legs.

“He came back the next night with two family members and ate the other pumpkin and ate all of our little sugar pumpkins on the other side of the house,” the homeowners told Storyful. Credit: M and S via Storyful