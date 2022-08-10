Peale Museum reopens with centuries of history

A historic Baltimore museum is about to reopen after five years of renovation work. The Peale Museum has called Holliday Street home for more than 200 years. It features pieces and pictures that tell Baltimore's stories, in addition to a being teaching museum aimed at diversifying the cultural workforce. The Peale's story begins in 1814 with Rembrandt Peale, an artist and pioneer in the gaslight industry. The gaslight chandeliers led Peale to found the country's first commercial gas light company, which later became Baltimore Gas and Electric. But the chandeliers and the art weren't enough to keep the museum alive, leading to its closure in 1829.