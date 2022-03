STORY: "We can and must negotiate a just but fair peace for Ukraine, real security guarantees that will work," he said in a video address.

"This is an ambitious task, a difficult one. This is a long way. But I am sure that we, Ukrainians, can do this. We, Ukrainians, can win and return to peace, to peace we all so strive for.”

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".