Pea ice cream? Odd flavors on offer at London shop

STORY: Ever wondered what ketchup ice cream tastes like?

It’s one of many unusual flavors on offer

at London's ‘The Ice Cream Project’

(Sarah Standing, The Ice Cream Project)

“I mean, there are some daredevils that come in here and say, ‘give me sweet chilli and lemon curd’ and you're (like) 'Really?' but they love it.”

Other flavors include frozen peas,

digestive biscuits and cereal

(Lydia Beith, Delish UK)

“I think it’s such a great opportunity to try some flavors that you wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to try and also just experiment a bit. I’d never go out and buy a pea ice cream but actually it’s one I’ve tried today and it’s really surprised me.”

The Ice Cream Project runs

from June 29 to August 27