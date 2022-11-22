PD: Wheels from multiple cars in Davis stolen over the weekend

Several cars around the city of Davis were found over the weekend by their owners without wheels and tires, according to the Davis Police Department. Davis Police said six cars had their wheels and tires taken off them between Friday night and Sunday evening, Lt. Dan Beckwith with the police department said there were many similarities between the cars at the center of each theft. “All six of them were parked in publicly accessible places, either on the street or apartment complex parking lots,” Beckwith said. “All of the vehicles have been reported to be left on bricks or cinderblocks.”