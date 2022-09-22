PD: Roseville wrestling coach arrested on several charges, including sexual acts with minors
An Olympian and wrestling coach in Roseville was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including those related to sexual acts with a child under 18 years of age, according to police. Roseville police said 50-year-old Quincey Lee Clark was arrested for “crimes committed against minors." Police added that Clark is a wrestling coach who runs a sports training business out of his home in Roseville. He also competed in the Olympics for Team USA.