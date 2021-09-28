PD: Child dies, 1 other critically injured after shooting at south Phoenix home
Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one young child dead and the other with life-threatening injuries Monday morning at a home in south Phoenix.
The boys are fired up to finally be back in town.
The Cowboys made sure the Eagles knew who the favorite in the NFC East is.
During a media day appearance, injured superstar Kawhi Leonard said the possibility of returning this season played a role in his decision to sign a long-term contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers.
There has been a shift in bragging rights in the Zimmer family.
Like many of his teammates, Pascal Siakam is extremely happy to be back in Toronto. He discussed that along with his reservations around getting shoulder surgery, taking on a leadership role and when he could be back on the court.
Is the Woodley-Paul rematch back on?
Porter, 23, was among the most improved players in the NBA last season, fulfilling his considerable promise.
Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday.
After a busy off-season with some big-name signings, the Blue Jays began the regular season feeling bullish about their chances of a playoff return.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving was not present for his team's media day activities on Monday due to New York City's COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic apologized once again for comments that circulated when he initially become a Raptor and gave some insight into his first few weeks in Toronto.
Kyle Lowry may be gone, but Bobby Webster is still jumping at the chance to tease his former star.
Ben Simmons made good on his promise not to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
Tiger Woods kept in communication with the U.S. team throughout the week.
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — J.T. Miller buried the game-winning goal Monday as the Vancouver Canucks topped the Calgary Flames 4-2 in pre-season action in Abbotsford, B.C. Conor Garland, Chase Wouters and Tanner Pearson also scored for the home side, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson registered a pair of assists. Calgary's goals came from Dillon Dube and Connor Mackey. Michael DiPietro — who spent much of last season on the Canucks' taxi squad — was solid in net for Vancouver with 25 saves. Adam Werner stopped
DENVER (AP) — Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning to earn his second career win and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Monday night. Luis García hit a two-run single and Alcides Escobar had three hits for the Nationals. Gray (2-2), who made his major league debut with the Dodgers on July 20, has won consecutive starts. The prized right-hander was acquired July 30 in the blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles. Gray got his first win at
The Rush: Cowboys crush Eagles and Eli flips a double bird
Rookie quarterback Caleb Evans will be tasked with helping the Ottawa Redblacks snap their ugly five-game losing streak. Evans will make his CFL starting debut Tuesday night when Ottawa (1-5) hosts Edmonton (2-4). The Redblacks haven't won a game since earning a season-opening 16-12 decision at Commonwealth Stadium over the Elks on Aug. 7, thanks to Abdul Kanneh returning a Trevor Harris interceptions 102 yards for the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter. Neither Kanneh nor Harris will play Tu