PD: 14-year-old charged in connection with bomb threats targeting Roebling Bridge
PD: 14-year-old charged in connection with bomb threats targeting Roebling Bridge
PD: 14-year-old charged in connection with bomb threats targeting Roebling Bridge
The case was domestic in nature, authorities say
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
Makayla Meave-Byers, 30, has been identified as the deceased person found wrapped in ‘old pieced of carpet’ in Oklahoma
Arthur Leigh Welohr, an American businessman from San Francisco, was arrested in Indonesia after allegedly stabbing his father-in-law to death.
Samantha Seymour still remembers that first night in her new tiny home at 12 Neighbours. She had come from living at a shelter, and was given a pumpkin as a housewarming gift. "I put it on my front step. I was like, 'Is it going to get stolen?' That was my first thought. 'Do I leave it outside?' I left it outside. I woke up the next morning, and the pumpkin was still there." It will be one year this October since Seymour first put that pumpkin on her porch. She's one of several previously homele
Alnath Omar Oliver, 53, is charged with manslaughter, criminal mistreatment, rape, and concealing the birth of an infant
The 50-pound dog, named Rusty, was not acting aggressive, outlets report.
A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Sharday McDonald was booked for criminal mistreatment and tampering with a witness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog. Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatal
After a cop was charged with murder last week, some British police are giving up their right to carry a firearm, either in protest or because they genuinely fear they could be prosecuted next.
WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.A 33-year-old Brampton man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old while posing as a police officer, Peel police said. The 13-year-old girl was walking through a plaza near Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, just east of Toronto, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release issued Saturday by police. Then, the suspect allegedly said he was a police officer and sexually assaulted her, Peel police said in the relea
A shelter in place warning in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has now been lifted.In a statement on Sunday at around 2 p.m., RCMP said that the situation in the rural community had ended.RCMP said a 39-year-old male who had a warrant out for his arrest by Crowsnest Pass RCMP on Friday was arrested in the southern Alberta hamlet.His presence in the community triggered the initial warning.The orginal story is below.RCMP in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion, located about 149 kilometr
The baby was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died three days later.
The USPS employee from Washington, D.C., was arrested before boarding a flight, prosecutors say.
Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Sant Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
MONTREAL — A man has died and two others were injured after the partial collapse of a building on Saturday afternoon in Montreal. The city's Fire Department said firefighters discovered the body of the man at about 10:15 p.m. in the rubble of the building in the Montréal-Nord borough. Authorities say the concrete slab of the ground floor of the building collapsed just before 4 p.m. in a section where work was possibly underway. Firefighters discovered the victims in the basement of the building.
ATLANTA (AP) — Randal Quran Reid was driving to his mother's home the day after Thanksgiving last year when police pulled him over and arrested him on the side of a busy Georgia interstate. He was wanted for crimes in Louisiana, they told him, before taking him to jail. Reid, who prefers to be identified as Quran, would spend the next several days locked up, trying to figure out how he could be a suspect in a state he says he had never visited. A lawsuit filed this month blames the misuse of fac
Fetterman is the only Democratic senator to call for Menendez to resign in the wake of allegations that he accepted bribes to secretly help Egypt.
Shots rang out late Saturday night, leaving a toddler and two adults dead at a Jacksonville apartment complex, officials said.