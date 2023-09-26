PD: 14-year-old charged in connection with bomb threats targeting Roebling Bridge

Reuters Videos

STORY: Spain is investigating AI images of naked girls as young as 13 years oldcreated and shared by their peers,which may constitute a sex crimeA prosecutor received a 200-page dossier with around 20 complaints from familiesMiriam al Adib, mother of victim:“When she showed me the images, when my daughter shows me hers in particular, when I saw it I thought, 'because I know my daughter's body, if I did not know it, I wouldn't have a clue as to whether it's real or not.'"Al Adib says the fake pictureshad been circulating on WhatsApp for monthsShe also says the girls, aged 13-15, have been terrified and suffering anxiety attacksFernando Miro, AI advisor to the Council of Europe:“What we have to deal with now is essentially to see what responsibility the people who have participated in creating and distributing these images have and also to see how to prevent further victimization and further dissemination of these images, which is another issue too.”