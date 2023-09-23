PCSO capture alligator in connection to death investigation

Reuters

Tesla has drawn up plans to make and sell battery storage systems in India and submitted a proposal to officials seeking incentives to build a factory, two people aware of the plan said, as Elon Musk continues a push to enter the country. Tesla has been in talks about setting up a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in India to build a car priced around $24,000 for weeks, with discussions overseen directly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In recent meetings in New Delhi, Tesla proposed supporting the country's battery storage capabilities with its "Powerwall", a system that can store power from solar panels or the grid for use at night or during outages, said the sources who declined to be named as the matter is confidential.