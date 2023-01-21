PBSO: Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

An 18-year-old Baltimore man was charged with murder in the death of his 8-year-old brother. According to police charging documents obtained by 11 News, Dylan King attended Matthew A. Henson Elementary School, from which he lived just a couple of blocks away at a house on Presbury Street, where he was shot in his back, head and shoulders on Dec. 30, 2022. Police said they found Dylan's older brother, Devin Wilson, in another room in the house wearing clothes that were stained with a large amount of suspected blood. Police said Wilson was holding a shotgun to his forehead and that officers were able to talk Wilson into putting the gun down.