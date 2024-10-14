Payton Pritchard hits from way downtown

Vince Carter headlines the 2024 class for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, which was inducted on Sunday.
José Ramírez and Co. take on Aaron Judge and the Bronx Bombers beginning Monday in Game 1.
Ruth Chepng'etich honored men’s world record holder and fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash earlier this year, after her win.
With the middle of the fantasy football season approaching, it makes sense to get ahead of the pack with some early pickups.
Marvin Harrison Jr. collapsed on the field after trying to stand back up following a hit to the head.
This year's crop of rookie quarterbacks looks like a grand slam.
The Bucs weren't flagged for a penalty and scored a touchdown after Olave fumbled on the play.
Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown for a 50-yard TD with 2:14 to go.
Each season, there is at least one of these, a day that makes the college football world’s collective heart beat uncontrollably from brunch to dinner.
Running back David Montgomery is the latest offensive player that the Detroit Lions have signed to a contract extension.
George Pickens wore some expensive eye black last week.
With Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, Detroit is a team on the rise in the AL Central.
No. 4 Penn State survived a 33-30 overtime win over USC on a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Barker.
With a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 5, Shohei Ohtani and Co. are moving on to face the Mets.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the San Francisco 49ers 36-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks and go into Week 5 of the "QB Room" for updates on the Jets, Falcons, Browns, and more.
Count on these Week 6 fantasy football predictions from the analysts of Yahoo Fantasy.
Stellar pitching and some timely hitting helped the Yankees reach the 19th ALCS in franchise history.
The Royals made significant strides in 2024 but must do more this winter to keep up in an increasingly competitive AL Central.
Fry was down 0-2 against one of Detroit's best relievers when he delivered the swing that kept Cleveland's season alive.
Replay officials seemed to miss an obvious call on Thursday.