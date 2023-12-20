Payton Pritchard dials from long distance

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams began the year in a self-described franchise remodel. With three games left in the regular season, it's clear this particular construction project is ahead of schedule. It might even be ready for a grand unveiling in the playoffs next month. With four wins in five games since their bye week, the Rams (7-7) have surged into NFC playoff position heading into a short week of preparation for a high-stakes game against New Orleans (7-7) on Thursday night. The R