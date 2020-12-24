Payton Pritchard with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/23/2020
Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/23/2020
The NHL has marked the returns for its 31 franchises.
The Rockets don't have enough players
The Lightning's star forward will miss the entire 56-game regular season.
EDMONTON — Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship. Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout. Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL's "bubble" that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany. The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B. The championship game is set for Jan. 5. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
Several Texans players attended the grand opening of Watson's restaurant. Few were wearing masks.
Tom Brady believes winning games is the most important thing.
Russell Westbrook didn't wait long to make himself at home in D.C.
Video surfaced on social media apparently showing Harden attending a strip club without a mask.
Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?
Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-119 on Wednesday night, overcoming a huge game by Ja Morant.Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half.While the game tipped off the Grizzlies 20th season in Memphis, things were toned down from the normal baptism of a new campaign. FedExForum was void of any fans, leaving any crowd noise to recorded reactions.LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for San Antonio, while Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson had 16 each, part of seven Spurs finishing in double figures.Dillon Brooks scored 16 for the Grizzlies, while Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 13 rebounds.The Spurs, who fell behind early as Memphis was connecting on 3-pointers, clamped down on defence in the second quarter. The stingy defence and much better shooting by the Spurs helped San Antonio to a 66-53 lead at the break.TIP-INSSpurs: Fourth-year G Derrick White was out recovering from left toe surgery. …Wore their City Edition jerseys with the fiesta colours – teal, pink and orange – across the chest and down the side of the shorts. … G Patty Mills connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, moving him ahead of Allen Iverson for 99th on the all-time made 3-pointer list with 1,060.Grizzlies: Are 9-17 in home openers, and had won six of their last eight entering the game. …Memphis remained without F Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery) and swingman Justise Winslow (left hip displacement). … Valanciunas reached 1,000 career rebounds in the third quarter.UP NEXTSpurs: San Antonio has its home opener Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.Grizzlies: Face the Atlanta Hawks in a Saturday matinee before heading out on its first road trip of the season – three games against Eastern Conference opponents.Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener.“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in that position,” said Tatum, who scored 30 points. “If it goes down or not, that’s what I work so hard for. You just want to be in that moment.”Jaylen Brown scored 33 for Boston, which entered the fourth quarter leading by 17 points. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down.“I think aside from the ball going in the basket, I’m not sure we could have defended Tatum much better than we did," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I thought Giannis did a great job individually, great contest. Credit to Tatum, he banked in a 3 at the end of the clock.”The ensuing inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. The two-time reigning NBA MVP made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.“I love that he’s there, game on the line, opening night, going to the free throw line," Budenholzer said. "Of course, we’d love to win. ... But there’s so many good things happening, including Giannis going to the free-throw line with the game on the line. You can’t duplicate that in practice. He’s just going to get better and better as we go forward.”Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton had 27 points and 14 rebounds and big off-season acquisition Jrue Holiday scored 25 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons but didn’t make it out of the Eastern Conference finals.Milwaukee led by nine points, 48-39, midway through the second quarter before Boston rolled off 10 straight points and 19 of the next 23. Boston led 101-84 after three, but Antetokounmpo outscored the Celtics 10-2 over a two-minute span midway through the fourth to cut a 10-point Celtics lead to 109-107.“We took a good hit and kept ticking," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.TOMMY POINTThe Celtics observed a moment of silence for Tommy Heinsohn before the game and played a tribute video at the first break for the player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for more than 60 years and all 17 of its NBA titles.Heinsohn, who died last month at the age of 86, won eight championships in nine years as a Celtics player from 1956-65. He won three more titles as a coach and was the fourth person inducted in the basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.The Celtics lowered eight of their championship banners courtside, picking the ones they deemed to have special meaning to Heinsohn.TIP-INSBucks: During the game, the Bucks exercised their fourth-year team option on guard Donte DiVincenzo for the 2021-22 season. DiVincenzo had 15 points and five assists.Celtics: Newcomers Jeff Teague scored 19 points in 25 minutes, and Tristan Thompson had 12 points and eight rebounds.UP NEXTBucks: Host Golden State on Friday in the second of five scheduled NBA games on Christmas.Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas at 5 p.m. It will be Kyrie Irving’s first regular-season game in Boston since leaving the Celtics.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — LaMelo Ball summed up his NBA debut in one word.“Disappointing,” he said.And forgettable.The hyped Hornets rookie guard didn't score in his first game for Charlotte and Cleveland pulled away in the first half and held on for a 121-114 victory Wednesday night in the Cavaliers' first home regular-season game in nearly 300 days.Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and the Cavs overcame a scorching shooting performance by Charlotte's Terry Rozier, a Cleveland native who finished with a career-high 10 3-pointers and 42 points.Beyond Ball's rough night — he missed all five shots and didn't play in the fourth quarte — Charlotte also suffered a major injury as centre Cody Zeller broke his left hand.“Cody is obviously going to miss some time and we need other guys to step up,” Hornets coach James Boorego said.One of those would be Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft who has revived interest and hope in Charlotte. But Ball's first performance didn't go as he hoped. He missed all three 3-pointers and had three turnovers in 16 minutes.“I was just having an off night,” said Ball, whose postgame Zoom interview was interrupted by someone who hacked into the feed.“I told him just to forget this one,” said Hornets guard Gordon Hayward, who scored 28 points in his debut with Charlotte. “There is going to be so many nights where he is playing his game and playing really well. So I said don’t worry about this one at all. We all know the type of player that you are."Upset by their exclusion from the NBA's “bubble” in Orlando, the Cavs made the most of getting back on their home floor for the first time in the regular season since March 8.Andre Drummond added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Larry Nance had 13 and 13 for Cleveland, which played without star forward Kevin Love. He's out with a strained right calf.Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was mostly pleased with his team's performance but said there was plenty to clean up.The biggest thing was just playing again.“It's everything you remember it to be,” said Bickerstaff, who had the Cavs playing their best ball last season when the pandemic stopped everything. “The spirit was like we never stopped.”Rozier scored 36 points — 24 on 3s — in the second half to keep the Hornets within striking distance. They got within five in the final minute, but Sexton made three free throws to close it for the Cavs, who led by 18 with 3:32 left.Rozier has scored 107 points in his last three games in Cleveland.“I'm going to do what I do at the crib,” he said.Cleveland took control with a 41-point second quarter, which featured a 21-4 spurt to close the half and included a two-handed slam dunk by rookie Isaac Okoro, who started. The Cavs shot 17 of 23 (74%) in the second quarter.TIP-INSHornets: Hayward is playing with a fractured pinkie finger on his right shooting hand. ... It's not clear when Zeller got hurt. ... Ball went 0 for 3 on 3-pointers. ... This debut went better than Hayward's previous one in Cleveland. He broke his left leg in his first game with Boston here in 2017.Cavaliers: Bickerstaff is “hopeful” that Love will return on the weekend. ... Rookie Dylan Windler injured his left wrist on hard fall in the third quarter. X-rays were negative. ... Okoro had 11 points and five assists in 33 minutes. ... Ahead of the opener, the team picked up contract options on Sexton, Garland, Windler and Kevin Porter Jr.UP NEXTHornets: Hayward and Ball make their home debuts on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.Cavaliers: Drummond faces his former team for the first time since he was traded to Cleveland with a visit to Detroit on Saturday. He was a two-time All-Star in eight seasons with the Pistons.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
The Cubs may be looking to trade ace pitcher Yu Darvish, plus Tommy Kahnle signs with the Dodgers on this edition of FastCast
TAMPA, Fla. — JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, and Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from an 11-point deficit and beat the relocated Toronto Raptors 113-99 on Wednesday night.Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help deliver new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the opener for both teams.Because of the current Canadian restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors are scheduled to play their first 17 “home” games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. The second half of the NBA’s schedule will be released later.Lowry hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter, and when Siakam made consecutive 3-pointers, the Raptors opened their largest lead of the game at 11 points.Redick hit a couple 3s late in the second period, but the Pelicans went into the break trailing 57-50.Early in the second half, Lonzo Ball and Bledsoe hit 3-pointers in a 9-0 run. Then, Ball and Ingram did all the scoring for the Pelicans on a 10-2 run that finished the third quarter and gave the Pelicans an 88-79 lead.TIP-INSPelicans: Williamson, who averaged only 27.8 minutes over 24 games in an injury-filled rookie season, went to the bench with three fouls with 8:10 left in the first half. He did play 30 minutes. ... New Orleans shot 52.5% in the game.Raptors: The loss ended Toronto’s seven-game win streak in season openers. ... It was Lowry’s ninth straight opening-day start for the Raptors. ... The Raptors have seven undrafted players on their season-opening roster.UP NEXTPelicans: At Miami on Friday. Coach Stan Van Gundy is 21-14 against the first of the four teams he has coached.Raptors: At San Antonio on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo took matters into his own hands after a sluggish first half Wednesday night.He drove to the basket, made shots and wound up scoring 16 of his 22 points in the final 24 minutes to lead the Indiana Pacers past the New York Knicks 121-107 on opening night.“He wanted to be assertive in that second half," new coach Nate Bjorkgren said after collecting his first career win. “I thought he was very aggressive, attacking the basket more, looking to shoot it more. I liked his aggressive mentality on both ends of the floor."Domantas Sabonis finished with a career-high 32 points, along with 13 rebounds and five assists to help Indiana win its fourth opener in five years.RJ Barrett finished with 26 points and Alec Burks had 22 for New York, which lost on opening night for the fourth time in five years and the first time in coach Tom Thibodeau's tenure.And after a strong start, Thibodeau certainly expected a stronger finishing punch from his team.“The way we played in the first half is the way we need to continue to play," he said. “We probably played 24 minutes of good basketball and to win on the road, you have to do more than that."It wasn't pretty and with only a few dozen people in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse stands, the energy was lacking, too.But Oladipo's opening outburst in the second half changed everything.The two-time All-Star scored the Pacers' first 11 points in the third quarter then found T.J. Warren for a breakaway layup to give the Pacers a 78-77 lead with 5:50 left in the quarter. Indiana never trailed again.The Pacers extended the margin to 83-77 after three, made it a double-digit game early in the fourth and pulled away midway through the fourth.“I’m just going to go out there and be assertive, be aggressive," Oladipo said. “Everything else will take care of itself."TIP-INSKnicks: Barrett played a nearly perfect first half, going 8 of 8 from the field, 3 of 3 on 3s and 1 of 2 at the free throw line. He finished 11 of 15 from the field. ... No. 8 pick Obi Toppin had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting in his NBA debut. ... Mitchell Robinson, who broke the league's single-season field goal percentage record last season, struggled with fouls all night and was 1 of 2 from the field with three points. ... Julius Randle had 17 points and nine rebounds. ... The Knicks had 16 turnovers.Pacers: T.J. Warren, who was so impressive in the bubble, wasn't himself after returning from a foot injury. He missed his first six shots, didn't score in the first half and wound up with five points. ... Myles Turner matched his career high with eight blocks. ... Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. ... Indiana had a 49-40 rebounding advantage.HURTINGKnicks rookie Immanuel Quickley's debut didn't last long. The 25th overall pick in last month's draft played just 12 minutes and took only three shots before leaving with a hip pointer.He finished with five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal — and his status for Game 2 is unclear, too.“He’ll be examined (Wednesday and Thursday)," Thibodeau said. “He had a great impact when he went into the game in the first half. Whoever the next guy is has to get in there and be ready."UP NEXTKnicks: Thibodeau makes his home debut Saturday against Philadelphia. New York has lost 12 straight in the series.Pacers: Indiana faces another familiar face with a new team, Billy Donovan, when it visits Chicago on Saturday. ___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.comom/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — The James Harden soap opera in Houston now comes with a cancelled season opener — and a $50,000 fine for the league's leading scorer. Houston's opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night was scrapped after coronavirus cases and Harden's violation of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available to start a game. It was a dispiriting blow to the NBA on just the second night of an uncertain season launching with the pandemic still raging. The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing. The release also said that Harden was unavailable for the game because of a violation of health and safety protocols after video of the disgruntled star surfaced on social media where he was without a mask at a crowded party in a private event space Monday night. The league later announced the fine for Harden, saying the protocols prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments. Already a distraction to the team amid months of rumours that he wants to be traded, Harden’s latest move potentially threatened the health and safety of his team and kept the Rockets from beginning their season. The drama began when reports surfaced that Harden and Russell Westbrook both wanted out of Houston. The Rockets dealt Westbrook to the Wizards earlier this month after just one disappointing season in exchange for John Wall and a future first-round pick. That move did nothing to quell the reports that Harden still wanted to be traded, and the scrutiny only intensified when the 2018 MVP didn't report to camp on time. While the rest of the Rockets were preparing for the season, Harden was photographed partying in Atlanta at a rapper's birthday party and at a nightclub in Las Vegas. He finally arrived in Houston but missed the team's first two preseason games under new coach Stephen Silas while going through the league's COVID-19 testing protocol. Harden rejoined a team that looked quite a bit different than the one which lost to the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals this summer. Houston has 16 players on its roster; with seven dealing with tests or quarantine and one hurt. That would have left eight eligible players, which is the league minimum to start a game. Harden’s unavailability lowered Houston’s total of available players to seven. Houston’s injury report released Wednesday morning that Ben McLemore and rookie KJ Martin were not with the team and were self-isolating and that DeMarcus Cousins was questionable because of a sprained right ankle. Harden’s since-deleted Instagram post explaining why he attended the event in question would certainly suggest that he was in violation of the rules. In the post he wrote: “One thing after another. I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in a position of success and now it's a problem. Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real people always end up on top." But for now the eight-time All-Star is on the shelf after admitting to breaking the rules set forth in the protocols. “In light of the serious and highly infectious nature of the coronavirus... individuals must not engage in activities or conduct that a reasonable person would regard as posing unnecessary risk relative to the significance (or lack thereof) of such activity or conduct,” the protocols say. Harden, according to the protocols, may now be ordered into quarantine and could lose more than $500,000 for each game missed because of protocol violations. Houston’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Portland and the road trip continues on Monday in Denver. They're next scheduled to play at home on New Year's Eve in one of two straight games against Sacramento. Houston is one of only six teams allowing fans to start the season and it will be interesting to see how the home crowd responds to Harden if he's available to play next Thursday. After finishing last season in the bubble, the NBA is now dealing with more coronavirus issues as all its teams are playing in their own arenas. Sacramento coach Luke Walton used what happened in Houston as a chance to remind his players to be vigilant about following protocols, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he expects more such issues as the season gets going. “Not surprised. Just look at what’s going on in our country, around the world. COVID is a lot bigger than the NBA,” he said. ”... This is something that we’ve been dealing with since the season was shut down last year. We were forced to play in a bubble and now we’re trying to play outside a bubble and these are some of the side effects of that. ... That will not be the last game that’s postponed due to COVID.” Oklahoma City also was involved in the March 11 game that led to the league shutting down for the coronavirus pandemic; the Thunder were to have been the home team that night for a game against Utah, called off when it was learned Jazz centre Rudy Gobert was the NBA’s first player to test positive for COVID-19. The Thunder, unwittingly, now find themselves part of history again. ___ AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and AP Sports Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
Right in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic's 113-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.Fournier's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Magic a one-point lead with 4:17 to play. Following a difficult runner in the lane, Fournier converted another cutting layup and was fouled by Andre Iguodala to put the Magic ahead 108-101.Aaron Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds, Terrence Ross had 19 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz had 15 points and made two free throws with 1:11 to play.Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Goran Dragic added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points and seven assists.Miami seemed to take control in the third quarter when it outscored Orlando 30-23 to take an 83-79 lead. Butler made all three of his shots and scored nine points in the period.Orlando rallied behind Fournier. He scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half.The Sunshine State rivals opened the regular season against one another for the sixth time. Oddly, they have opened their seasons in Orlando four times in the past five seasons. The Magic are 5-1 in their six openers against the Heat.TIP-INSHeat: Coach Erik Spoelstra has already started to warn his team about the perils of comparing this pandemic-impacted season to more traditional ones in the past. Said Spoelstra: ``With every organization, you just need to expect the (unexpected) and be prepared for a lot of unpredictable things. I think all of us are just very aware that there is a reality that the virus is still out there. Sometimes when you are in this NBA world and you’re able to continue to do what we love to do, for a slight moment you can almost lose track of (the virus).’’Magic: The Magic held a moment of silence prior to tipoff for franchise co-founder Jimmy Hewitt. He died last month at the age of 79. Hewitt, along with Pat Williams, helped bring the NBA to Orlando and the Magic ultimately began play in the 1989-90 season.UP NEXTHeat: Host New Orleans on Friday.Magic: At Washington on Saturday night.John Denton, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 113-107 win over Washington on Wednesday night and spoil Russell Westbrook’s triple-double Wizards' debut.Westbrook and Bradley Beal were fantastic in the backourt in the opening-night paring that nearly handed 76ers coach Doc Rivers a loss in his Philadelphia debut. Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to wow the Wizards after he was acquired in the big deal that sent former cornerstone John Wall to the Houston Rockets. Beal, a two-time All-Star who was second in the league in scoring last season, had 31 points.The Sixers made their major change on the bench, hiring Rivers to replace Brett Brown and wake up a team that was swept out of the first round of the playoffs last year and help lead the franchise to their first title since 1983.He has to find a way to make the Embiid-Ben Simmons pairing work — two All-Stars who have yet to get the most of their prodigious talents and have frustrated fans with their flaws.Embiid and Shake Milton, who scored 19 points off the bench, were the go-to scorers late, and Simmons sealed the win with a monster dunk in the waning moments. Simmons had 16 points — one less than Embiid scored in the fourth.TIP-INSWizards: Israeli teen Deni Avdija started in his NBA debut for the Wizards. The 19-year-old was the ninth overall pick in the draft and had played for the Tel Aviv Maccabi club in Israel’s Premier League. “I know he’s only 19 years old but he plays with a passion, plays with a determination that I like,” Brooks said. When Avdija expressed disappointment he’d debut in front of no fans, Brooks quipped, “count yourself lucky you don’t have to deal with the Philadelphia fans.”76ers: Before the game, Rivers said the season opener remained perhaps his favourite night in the NBA. “I love it. I love my job,” he said. “I swear, the day I don’t is the day I’m out.”SIR CHARLESTNT analyst Charles Barkley played with Brooks and roomed with him, too, when they played for the 76ers. Barkley put some pressure on his old teammate when he predicted the Wizards would make the playoffs.“I’ll tell you what, he’s guaranteed a lot and very rarely it comes through,” Brooks said. “My job is to take care of my former roommate and pay him back. He didn’t charge me rent for two months. Hopefully, we can have a good year and make the playoffs. I like our chances. I like the group that I’m with.”Brooks, entering the final season of his five-year, $35 million contract, mimicked Barkley“I hope Charles is right on that guar-an-tee,” Brooks said.THAT’S ENTERTAINMENTThe 76ers had drummers, the cheer team held signs that read “Make Some Noise,” a DJ blasted music and the mascot Franklin roasted the Wizards with humorous signs to liven up an empty Wells Fargo Center.UP NEXTWizards: Home opener Saturday against Orlando.76ers: Saturday at New York.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press