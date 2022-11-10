'Pay Up for Loss and Damage': Climate Justice Protesters Chant at COP27

Various groups organized climate justice events and protests at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 10.

Among them were the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD). Video filmed by Anna Kelly shows the protesters chanting, “Pay up, pay up, pay up for loss and damage."

The APMDD said that avoiding climate finance obligations was “a serious travesty of justice and outright violation of human rights” at a time of “intensifying climate impacts”. Credit: Anna Kelly via Storyful