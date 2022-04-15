Pawject Runway returns in person for BARCS in 2022

Tickets are still available for "Pawject Runway," and it's not just a glitzy fashion show -- it's a huge adoption event to raise money for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. The "Show Your Soft Side" event pairs up celebrity athletes from across the country with adoptable pets from BARCS. Now, for the first time since the pandemic, Pawject Runway is back in person. On April 29, the Pier 6 Pavilion will be packed with pets like Athena looking for a good home.