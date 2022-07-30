'Paw-Shank Redemption': Bear Spotted Scaling Shuttered Correctional Facility Fence in New York

A bear was spotted scaling the fence of a recently closed correctional facility in Fishkill, New York, on July 26.

Vito Cafagna recorded this video of a bear atop a barbed-wire fence outside of Downstate Correctional Facility. Cafagna told Storyful he’s only recently moved to the Hudson Valley and this was his first time seeing a bear up close.

“My initial reaction was, of course to be safe and not go anywhere near it, but it was so funny he was breaking out of a prison,” Cafagna said. Credit: Vito Cafagna via Storyful