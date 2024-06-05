Pavin Smith's solo home run (3)
Pavin Smith hits a solo home run to right field, trimming the D-backs' deficit to 6-3 in the 5th frame
Pavin Smith hits a solo home run to right field, trimming the D-backs' deficit to 6-3 in the 5th frame
Get ready for "Mountain Basketball" when it comes to the Jazz.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
The Fever superstar is getting it done in a physical, difficult environment, but Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are also among a group of players who are shining early.
Larson stayed in Indianapolis to run the rain-delayed Indy 500 as he was trying to be the fifth driver to run both the 500 and the 600 in the same day.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
Rhys Hoskins felt the love from Philadelphia Phillies fans during his first game back since he joined the Milwaukee Brewers.
Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery after he receives a second opinion on MRI results for forearm tightness.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Brandon McManus was accused of sexually assaulting two flight attendants last season with the Jaguars in a new lawsuit.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Yuka Saso made four birdies on her back nine to pick up a three-shot win at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday afternoon.
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.
Mike Cowan, who worked with Jim Furyk for 25 years, slipped in the third fairway on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
The Sky have also been fined $5,000.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.