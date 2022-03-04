Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election for Labour
Paulette Hamilton overcame personal tragedy to become the country’s newest MP by winning the Birmingham Erdington by-election for Labour. The Labour candidate’s father died at the start of the campaign and she thanked party leader Sir Keir Starmer for his “endless support” during the emotional by-election contest. The victory saw her increase Labour’s vote share and become the first black MP to represent a Birmingham constituency.