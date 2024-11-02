Paul Reed throws down the alley-oop!

Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free agent takers until March.
Joel Embiid has yet to play as the Sixers are off to a 1-3 start for the 2024-25 season. Fans and media are grumbling about the star center's availability.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 9.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don investigates the latest string of disappointments ahead of Week 9 and whether or not to expect improvements moving forward.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.